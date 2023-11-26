Tonight: Junior Eurovision 2023 live from Nice

Junior Eurovision Song Contest

Bonsoir Europe, this is Nice calling! We are travelling all the way to the beautiful French city of Nice today for the 2023 Junior Eurovision Song Contest.

A total of 16 nations will be battling for the coveted Grand Prix during tonight’s show, only one of them will be crowned the winner of the evening! France Televisions, the French national broadcaster,  and the EBU have prepared an exciting and entertaining show full of surprises for our tiny tots!

How to watch?

You can watch the 2023 Junior Eurovision Song Contest at 16:00 CET  via the following channels:

About the show

The 2023 Junior Eurovision Song Contest will be held at the Palais Nikaïa  in Nice and will be hosted by Olivier Minne and Laury Thilleman. A total of 16 countries will be battling for the coveted trophy.

Participating Countries

Below you can find the list of competing countries in alphabetical order:

  1.  Albania – Viola Gjyzeli – Bota Ime
  2.  Armenia – Yan Girls – Do It My Way
  3.  Estonia – ARHANNA – Hoiame Kokku
  4.  France – Zoé Clauzure – Cœur
  5.  Georgia – Anastasia & Ranina – Over The Sky
  6.  Germany – FIA – Ohne Worte
  7.  Ireland – Jessica McKean – Aisling
  8.  Italy – Melissa & Ranya – Un Mondo Giusto
  9.  Malta – Yulan Law – Stronger 
  10.  Netherlands – Sep & Jasmijn – Holding On To You
  11.  North Macedonia – Tamara Grujeska – Kazi Mi, Kazi Mi Koj
  12.  Poland – Maja Krzyżewska – I Just Need A Friend
  13.  Portugal – Júlia Machado – Where I Belong
  14.  Spain – Sandra Valero – Loviu
  15.  Ukraine – Anastasia Dymyd – Kvitka
  16.  United Kingdom – Stand Uniqu3 – Back To Life

