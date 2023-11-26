Tonight: Junior Eurovision 2023 live from Nice

Bonsoir Europe, this is Nice calling! We are travelling all the way to the beautiful French city of Nice today for the 2023 Junior Eurovision Song Contest.

A total of 16 nations will be battling for the coveted Grand Prix during tonight’s show, only one of them will be crowned the winner of the evening! France Televisions, the French national broadcaster, and the EBU have prepared an exciting and entertaining show full of surprises for our tiny tots!

How to watch?

You can watch the 2023 Junior Eurovision Song Contest at 16:00 CET via the following channels:

About the show

The 2023 Junior Eurovision Song Contest will be held at the Palais Nikaïa in Nice and will be hosted by Olivier Minne and Laury Thilleman. A total of 16 countries will be battling for the coveted trophy.

Participating Countries

Below you can find the list of competing countries in alphabetical order:

Albania – Viola Gjyzeli – Bota Ime Armenia – Yan Girls – Do It My Way Estonia – ARHANNA – Hoiame Kokku France – Zoé Clauzure – Cœur Georgia – Anastasia & Ranina – Over The Sky Germany – FIA – Ohne Worte Ireland – Jessica McKean – Aisling Italy – Melissa & Ranya – Un Mondo Giusto Malta – Yulan Law – Stronger Netherlands – Sep & Jasmijn – Holding On To You North Macedonia – Tamara Grujeska – Kazi Mi, Kazi Mi Koj Poland – Maja Krzyżewska – I Just Need A Friend Portugal – Júlia Machado – Where I Belong Spain – Sandra Valero – Loviu Ukraine – Anastasia Dymyd – Kvitka United Kingdom – Stand Uniqu3 – Back To Life

Source: EBU/ France Televisions

Photo credit: EBU/France Televisions