Belgium: Gustaph releases the official music video of ‘Already Know’

The 2023 Belgian Eurovision representative, Gustaph, has released the official music video of ‘Already Know’.

Gustaph has released the official music video of his latest ‘Already Know’ today. The song has been penned , composed and produced by Gustaph himself along with Moonlight Matters (composer) and Willem Vanderstichele (producer).

Gustaph represented Belgium at the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool with his entry ‘Because Of You’, achieving a place in the Grand Final.

Source: Gustaph

Photo credit: