Luxembourg is full steam with its preparations for Eurovision 2024, RTL Luxembourg is working round the clock in its quest to hold an extraordinary national final in January.

Luxembourg is all set to return to the Eurovision Song Contest next year after an absence of 30 years!

The Auditions for the 2024 Luxembourgish national final are about to kick off in the Grand Duchy with circa 70 songs and 50 acts making it to the next phase of the selection. A special RTL Committee shortlisted the submitted entries. Hence these songs and acts will undergo an audition and an international jury will be responsible to determine the finalists for the national final.

RTL will reveal the names of the lucky finalists in December.

RTL had received more than 500 songs whilst circa 300 acts had applied to compete in the national final. The international jury will determine the finalists. The 2024 Luxembourgish national final is set to be held on 27 January. The show will be broadcast live on RTL Tele.

The International Jury

The International Jury consists of the following Eurovision professionals:

Christer Bjorkman (Sweden)

Tali Eshkoli (Israel)

Cesar Sampson (Austria)

Alex Panayi ( Cyprus)

Jan Bors (Czech Republic)

The strong five member international jury has great connaissance and experience when it comes to the Eurovision Song Contest.

Eurovision and Melodifestivalen Midas Christer Bjorkman has served as the Swedish Head of Delegation for many years, he has produced the 2013 and 2016 Eurovision Song Contests in Sweden and will be taking over the production at the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest. He has represented Sweden at the 1992 Eurovision Song Contest. He has also produced the American Song Contest. Christer has been involved as the producer/ Head of Show at the Eurovision Song Contest several times: 2013, 2016, 2017 2018 and 2019.

Alex Panayi has represented Cyprus at the Eurovision Song Contest twice: 1995, 2000. He has been the vocal coach and backing vocalist for various countries at the Eurovision Song Contest including Greece, Belarus, Cyprus, Russia, Azerbaijan and Moldova.

Jan Bors was the Head of the Czech Delegation at the Eurovision Song Contest and has great experience when it comes to tv and music production.

Cezar Sampson represented Austria at the 2018 Eurovision Song Contest in Lisbon, achieving an honorable 3rd place in the Grand Final.

Tali Eshkoli has been involved in the Israeli Delegation at the Eurovision Song Contest for many years. she played a key role at the 2019 Eurovision Song Contes in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Source: RTL

Photo credit: Steve Muller/RTL