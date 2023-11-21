Marco Mengoni’s Sanremo 2023 winning entry and Eurovision 2023 entry ‘Due Vite’ has been certified 5 platinum discs. The song has gone viral not only in Italy but throughout Europe.

Marco Mengoni won the 2023 Sanremo Song Festival and went on to represent Italy with ‘Due Vite‘ at the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool, England achieving an honorable 4th place in the Grand Final.

‘Due Vite’ has been certified 5 platinum discs in Italy.

Due Vite

Quinto Platino ❤️ pic.twitter.com/h1n2tEd648 — Marco Mengoni (@mengonimarco) November 20, 2023

Marco just finished his European and Italian summer tours which have been a massive success. He wil be co-hosting the first Sanremo 2024 Soiree with Amadeus next February.

Marco Mengoni & Eurovision

Marco Mengoni is one of Italy’s most celebrated singers today, having won the Sanremo Song Festival twice (2013, 2023). Marco has represented Italy at the Eurovision Song Song with flying colours twice in 2013 placing 7th and in 2023 where he achieved an honorable 4th place in the Grand Final with ‘Due Vite‘.

Source: Marco Mengoni

Photo credit: Sarah Louise Bennett / EBU