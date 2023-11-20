Portugal: Sara Tavares passes away aged 45

We have some very sad news from Portugal, the 1994 Portuguese representative, Sara Tavares has passed away aged 45.

Sara Tavares was one of Portugal’s most sought after artists, having represented Portugal at the 1994 Eurovision Song Contest with her epic entry ‘Chamar a Musica’. She achieved an honorable 8th place in the competition which was held in Dublin, Ireland.

The Lisbon born artist had won the hearts of fans both in Portugal and overseas. She shot to fame when she was a teenager when she partook in the talent show ‘Chuva de Estrelas‘.

1996 saw her debut album ‘Sara Tavares & Shout’ saw the day of light. She several several albums throughout her career, In 2018 she was nominated for a Grammny Award for her 5th album, Fitxadu” (2017).

Sara Tavares released several albums that brought her closer to her Cape Verdean roots, most notably “Balancê” (2005), which earned her a platinum record and a nomination as New Artist at the BBC Radio 3 World Music awards.

In 2011, she received the Best Female Voice Award at the Cape Verde Music Awards and the following year she continued the international tour “Xinti”, the title of the album released in 2009, which earned her the Career Award at the Africa Festival in Germany.

We would like to convey our sincere condolences and sympathies to Sara’s family and friends in these distressful times. May her sould rest in peace.

Source: RTP

Photo credit: