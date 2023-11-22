Moldova: TRM opens song submission window for Eurovision 2024

TRM, the Moldovan national broadcaster, has opened the song submission window for its forthcoming national selection Selectia Nationala 2024.

Moldova has kicked off preparations for Eurovision 2024, and thus opened the song submission window for its upcoming national selection- Selectia Nationala 2024. The submission deadline has been set on 22 Decemeber 2023. TRM has published the rules and regulations for the 2024 Moldovan national selection. If you wish to compete at the 2024 Moldovan national selection you can do so by submitting the following here.

The songs can be submitted via two channels: online submission and direct submission ( the Eurovision 2024 Collection Center, which is located at: Chisinau municipality, 64 Hâncești road, TV Moldova 1 ).

The competition will consist of three stages:

Evaluations of submitted songs

Live auditons

National Final

The live auditions will be held on 13 January whilst the National Final has been set on 17 February.

Moldova in Eurovision

Moldova debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2005 with Zdob si Zdub and is yet to win the event. The country achieved its best result in the competition in 2017 when Sunstroke Project placed 3rd in the Grand Final in Kyiv with their entry Hey Mamma!

Moldova has been competing in religiously every year in Europe’s favourite television show since their debut in 2005, namely the country has partaken in the contest 18 times.

In 2023 Pasha Parfeni represented Moldova at the Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool with his entry ‘Soarele si Luna‘.

Source: TRM

Photo credit: Sarah Louise Bennett/ EBU