Italy: Mahmood releases the official music video of ‘Cocktail D’Amore’

Mahmood, the two time Italian Sanremo winner and Eurovision representative has released the official music video of his latest ‘Cocktail D’Amore’.

Mahmood‘s latest single ‘Cocktail D’Amore‘ has been published in Italy by Universal Music Group. The song has been produced by Dardust and composed by Alessio Buongiorno, Paolo Alberto Monachetti, Francesco Fugazza and Marcello Grilli. Whilst the lyrics have been written by Alessandro Mahmoud (Mahmood).

The official music video of ‘Cocktal D’Amore’ has been filmed in Naples and was directed by Torso and produced by Division.

Mahmood at Eurovision

Mahmood has represented Italy twice at the Eurovision Song Contest, namely in 2019 with ‘Soldi’ when he placed 2nd in Tel Aviv and in 2022 on home soil in Turin along with Blanco and their entry ‘Brividi‘ achieving an honorable 6th place in the competition.