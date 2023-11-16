Eurovision 2024: Ticket sales details to be unveiled on 23 November

The EBU has confirmed that details on the Eurovision 2024 ticket sales will be unveiled on Thursday 23 November.

Malmo is all set to welcome to the Eurovision bandwagon for the third time in the history of our beloved song contest come May. The 2024 Eurovision host broadcaster SVT and the EBU will be disclosing further details on the 2024 ticket sales on Thursday 23 November.

Eurovision fans worldwide are eagerly awaiting regarding the Eurovision 2024 ticket sales which are set to kick off soon.

Tickets for a total of nine shows will be up for grabs for the 3 live televised shows (Semifinal #1, Semifinal #2, Grand Final), 3 family shows and 3 jury shows.

06/05/2024– Eurovision 2024 Semi-final #1 Jury Show

07/05/2024– Eurovision 2024 Semi-final #2 Family Show

07/05/2024– Eurovision 2024 Semi-final #1 Live Broadcast

08/05/2024- Eurovision 2024 Semi-final #2 Jury Show

09/05/2024– Eurovision 2024- Semi-final #2 Family Show

09/05/2024– Eurovision 2024 Semi-final #2 Live Broadcast

10/05/2024– Eurovision 2024 Grand Final Jury Show

11/05/2024– Eurovision 2024 Grand Final Family Show

11/05/2024– Eurovision 2024 Grand Final Live Broadcast

The 2024 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held on 07, 09, 11 May at the Malmo Arena in Malmö, Sweden.

Source: EBU

Photo credit: EBU