The EBU has released a statement regarding the official Eurovision 2024 participating countries list reveal.

Eurovision fans all over Europe and Australia are eagerly awaiting the list of the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest participating countries, in recent years the EBU has released the list in October ( 2021, 2022, 2023). We must note that the EBU has released said list in December and January in past Eurovision editions (2011,2013, 2015).

In the wake of the fan frenzy and speculations surrounding the number of competing countries which will participate at the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest the EBU has released the following statement:

The list of public service media broadcasters who will take part next year is currently being finalized and will be published in its entirety once preparations are complete.

Hence with the statement above we very much gather that the official list of competing countries could very well be released either by late December or mid January in the lead up to the Eurovision 2024 Semi-final Allocation Draw which is scheduled to be held in Malmo at the end of January.

So far a total of 35 countries have confirmed their participation at the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest. We are yet awaiting for an official confirmation from Armenia, Australia, Bulgaria, Montenegro, Romania and North Macedonia.

Whilst Bosnia & Herzegovina, Slovakia, Andorra and Monaco have all confirmed their non participation at the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest.

The 2024 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held on 9, 11 and 13 May at the Malmo Arena in Malmo, Sweden.

Source: EBU/ESCToday

