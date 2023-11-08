France: Slimane releases his Eurovision entry ‘Mon Amour’

Slimane, the 2024 French Eurovision hopeful, has premiered his Eurovision entry for Malmo tonight.

Slimane has performed his Eurovision entry ‘Mon Amour‘ for the very first time on live French television:

Slimane was selected via an internal selection to represent France at the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo. The French Eurovision entry has been composed and written by Slimane himself, Yaacov Sahla and Meir Salah

About Slimane

On May 14, 2016, Slimane won the 5th season of The Voice in France. Since then, his rise has been meteoric.

With 2 million albums sold, 1 million spectators attending his concerts, nearly 2 billion streams worldwide, 5 NRJ Music Awards and 1 Victoire de la Musique, Slimane has just officially announced to his 7 million fans on social networks that he will represent France with immense pride at Eurovision 2024!

From the piano bars of Paris Pigalle, where he started, to the sold-out Zénith and Aréna tours, Slimane’s fabulous destiny is an ode to perseverance, talent and passion.

Each of his musical performances is like a surge of strength, fragility and love. Slimane writes his own songs but he is also the source of numerous hits for artists like Matt Pokora, Vitaa, Kendji Girac, Florent Pagny, Amel Bent… This extraordinary singer-songwriter has managed to forge an unwavering emotional bond with the audience.

Source: France Televisions

Photo credit: France Televisions