Ukraine: UA:PBC releases the Vidbir 2024 longlist of participants

UA:PBC, the Ukrainian national broadcaster, has unveiled the longlist of candidates for the 2024 Ukrainian national selection.

The long list of Vidbir 2024 was chosen from almost 400 submitted applications. Notably Melovin (Ukraine 2018 ) is vying to represent Ukraine at the Eurovision Song Contest for the second time, whilst Carpetman is also vying to grace the Eurovision stage for the second time, as he was part of Kalush Orchestra at Eurovision 2022 when the band won the competition.

alyona alyona & Jerry Heil

ANKA

Carpetman

Drevo

INGRET

Julia Belei

KARYOTYPE

KRYLATA

MÉLOVIN

NAHABA

NAZVA

PARFENIUK

SHÉPA

SKYLERR

STASYA

SWOIIA

TESLENKO

YAGODY

YAKTAK

Ziferblat

Dmytro Shurov aka Pianoboy (Vidbir 2024 Music Director) says:

I am very happy to present you the 20 artists that will compete this year for the opportunity to represent Ukraine at Eurovision 2024! All of them are different and original but they are united by a warm heart, talent and a huge thirst for victory. I am grateful to each of them for the sincere and constructive energy they put into their songs. And I am especially grateful to everyone who did not make it to the top twenty – you made this selection possible by creating such a powerful charge. Next year will be a new story and a new chance. And today it is us.

The longlisted participants will go through an audition. Subsequently, a list of up to 10 finalists will be formed by 20 November.

An online public voting will be held among the longlisted participants that have not been included in the list of finalists based on the results of the audition to determine one more participant of the Final.

The final show of Vidbir 2024 will take place in February. As in previous years, the winner will be determined by public and jury voting. Ukrainians will choose the jury of the final by online voting.

Ukraine in Eurovision

Ukraine debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2003 with Oleksandr Ponormayov‘s Hasta la vista, and has won the competition thrice in 2004 (Ruslana), 2016 (Jamala) and 2022 (Kalush Orchestra). The country has hosted the contest twice in its majestic capital Kyiv in 2005 and 2017.

Ukraine is one of the most successful countries in the Eurovision Song Contest and has so far not missed out competing in the Grand Final. The Eastern European nation has competed in Europe’s favourite television show every year since its debut with the exception of 2015 and 2019 when the country withdrew from the competition.

The Ukrainians have made it 12 times in the top 10 of the leader board in their 18 ESC participations, including 3 victories ( 2004, 2016, 2022), 2 2nd placings (2007, 2008), 1 3rd placing (2013) 1 4th placing (2011) and a 5th placing (2021).

In 2023 TVORCHI defended the Ukrainian colours at Eurovision 2021 with their entry ‘Heart of Steel‘ and achieving an honorable 6th placing in the Grand Final.

Source: UA:PBC

Photo credit: UA:PBC