Norway: NRK unveils the MGP 2024 dates, venues and format

NRK, the Norwegian national broadcaster, has unveiled the Melodi Grand Prix 2024 dates, host cities, venues and format.

Melodi Grand Prix 2024 will consist of four live televised shows ( 3 semi-finals and 1 Grand Final), the competition is set to kick off on Saturday 13 January in Oslo and will conclude on Saturday 3 of February in Trondheim.

The Norwegian 2024 national final for Eurovision 2024 will be held at the Trondheim Spektrum, in Trondheim, whilst the semi-finals will be held in Oslo.

A total of 18 acts will compete in the 2024 Norwegian national selection which will run over the course of 4 weeks. Six acts will be battling in each of the three semi-finals, three acts from each semi-final will proceed to the Grand Final

13/01/2024- MGP 2024 Semifinal #1

20/01/2024- MGP 2024 Semifinal #2

27/01/2024- MGP 2024 Semifinal #3

03/02/2024- MGP 2024 Grand Final

Stig Karlsen ( Norwegian Head of Delegation/ Head of MGP) says:

Marienlyst is sacred ground for the start of Norwegian TV history and Norway’s biggest music show in almost 65 years. The stories and music sit on the walls of Studio 1 and Studio 2. Both will be used when the artists will fight for a final place in Trondheim Spektrum, in front of 8,500 people in the hall and around a million people in front of the TV screen. We are excited about the new line-up in MGP. We can promise a very high level of artists and songs, and a varied and exciting repertoire. There will be big and well-known artists, there will be new shooting stars, a wide selection of genres and expressions. We have the songs that can assert themselves strongly in Europe and the world. And who knows, maybe 2024 will be the year when Norway wins the Eurovision Song Contest again. Trønders can throw a party, and together with visitors from all over Norway and Europe, this will be an evening for the history books. There is great excitement about which artists are included in MGP 2024, and although we cannot share any names now, we can reveal that Trøndelag is well represented among the 18 participating artists. It will be exciting to see how many go on, and get to perform on home turf in Trondheim’s grand hall.

NRK will be holding a special press conference on 05 January in Oslo to officially unveil the eighteen MGP 2024 competing acts.

Tickets for MGP 2024 are scheduled to go to on sale on 16 November 2023.

Norway in Eurovision

Norway debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1960 and has won the competition thrice: 1985 (Bobbysocks), 1995 (Secret Garden) and 2009 (Alexander Rybak).

The Nordic country has successfully hosted the competition thrice, once in Bergen and twice in Oslo and has partaken in Europe’s favorite television show 61 times.

Alessandra represented Norway at the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest with her epic entry ‘ Queen of Kings‘, achieving an honorable 5th place in the Grand Final.

Source: NRK/ eurovision.tv

Photo credit: EBU