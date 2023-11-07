Estonia: ERR unveils the second set of Eesti Laul 2024 candidates

ERR, the Estonian national broadcaster, has unveiled the second set of Eesti Laul 2024 participants. A total of 20 acts will partake in the upcoming Estonian national selection for Eurovision 2024.

Preparations have kicked off in Estonia for Eesti Laul 2024 and Eurovision 2024. The Estonian national broadcaster has released the names of the second set of competing acts ie the five pre-qualified finalists for the Grand Final of Eesti Laul 2024:

Brother Apollo- Bad Boy



Bad Boy Uudo Sepp and Sarah Murray- Still Love



Still Love Carlos Ukareda- Never Growing Up



Never Growing Up Nele-Liis Vaiksoo – Käte ümber jää

Käte ümber jää Daniel Levi- Over the Moon



The five finalists will be joined by the five qualifiers from the semifinal at the Grand Final.

Eesti Laul 2024

A total of 10 acts will battle for the golden ticket to Eurovision 2024 at Eesti Laul’s Grand Final. The winner of the competition will be determined via public tele-voting during the Super Final on 17 February 2024.

The 2024 Eesti Laul Semi-final will be held in Tartu whilst the Grand Final will take place in Tallinn.

The 2024 Eesti Laul edition will consist of three stages: the preliminary round, the semi-final and the Grand Final.

23/10/2023- Eesti Laul 2024 song submission deadline

20/01/2024- Eesti Laul 2024 Semi-final

17/02/2024- Eesti Laul 2024 Grand Final

Estonia in Eurovision

The Baltic nation attempted to join the Eurovision family in 1993 when it competed in the preliminary semifinal in Slovenia, unfortunately Estonia didn’t qualify and had to wait for one more year to enter the competition.

Estonia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1994 with Silvi Vrait and went on to win the competition in 2001 with Tanel Padar and Dave Benton‘s Everybody. The following year the Baltic country successfully hosted the 2002 Eurovision Song Contest in Tallinn.

2023 saw Alika represent Estonia at the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool with her entry ‘Bridges‘.

Source: ERR

Photo credit: ERR