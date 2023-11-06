Estonia: ERR unveils first set of Eesti Laul 2024 participants

ERR, the Estonian national broadcaster, has unveiled the first set of Eesti Laul 2023 participants. A total of 20 acts will partake in the upcoming Estonian national selection for Eurovision 2024.

Preparations have kicked off in Estonia for Eesti Laul 2024 and Eurovision 2024. The Estonian national broadcaster has released the names of the first set of competing acts (the fifteen semi-finalists):

The competing acts (first set)

5miinust ja Puuluup – «(nendest) narkootikumidest ei tea me (küll) midagi» Anet Vaikmaa – «Serotoniin» Antsud – «Vetevaim» Cecilia – «FOMO» Ewert and The Two Dragons – «Hold Me Now» Inga – «No Dog On a Leash» Ingmar – «Dreaming» Laura – «Here’s Where I Draw the Line» Multikas, Ewert Sundja – «Oblivion» Ollie – «My Friend» Peter Põder – «Korra veel» Silver Jusilo – «Lately» Sofia Rubina – «Be Good» Traffic – «Wunderbar» Yonna – «I Don’t Know About You»

These fifteen acts will be partaking at Eesti Laul’s Semi-final on 20 January. Tomorrow ERR will unveil the five more acts who are automatically qualified to compete at the Grand Final on 17 February.

Eesti Laul 2024

A total of 10 acts will battle for the golden ticket to Eurovision 2024 at Eesti Laul’s Grand Final. The winner of the competition will be determined via public tele-voting during the Super Final on 17 February 2024.

The 2024 Eesti Laul Semi-final will be held in Tartu whilst the Grand Final will take place in Tallin.

The 2024 Eesti Laul edition will consist of three stages: the preliminary round, the semi-final and the Grand Final.

23/10/2023- Eesti Laul 2024 song submission deadline

20/01/2024- Eesti Laul 2024 Semi-final

17/02/2024- Eesti Laul 2024 Grand Final

Estonia in Eurovision

The Baltic nation attempted to join the Eurovision family in 1993 when it competed in the preliminary semifinal in Slovenia, unfortunately Estonia didn’t qualify and had to wait for one more year to enter the competition.

Estonia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1994 with Silvi Vrait and went on to win the competition in 2001 with Tanel Padar and Dave Benton‘s Everybody. The following year the Baltic country successfully hosted the 2002 Eurovision Song Contest in Tallinn.

2023 saw Alika represent Estonia at the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool with her entry ‘Bridges‘.