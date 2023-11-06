It’s crazy, it’s party! Kaarija, the Eurovision 2023 runner up, has been crowned the winner of the 2023 MTV EMA Nordic Award.

Numerous Eurovision acts were nominated for the 2023 MTV EMA Music Awards in various categories:

Loreen (Sweden 2012/2023- Eurovision winner)- Best Nordic Act

And the winners are:

Kaarija (Finland)- Best Nordic Act

The MTV EMA 2023 Awards ceremony was set to be held in Paris yesterday, but was cancelled due to the latest world developments and security reasons. MTV unveiled the winners of this year’s edition via its official website.

Kaarija represented Finland at the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool.

Source: MTV EMA

Photo credit: Sky News