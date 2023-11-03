Belgium: Gustaph releases news single ‘Already Know’

The 2023 Belgian Eurovision representative, Gustaph, is back in action with a fresh banger ‘Already Know’.

Gustaph is here to slay with yet another banger! He has released his new single ‘Already Know’ today. The song has been penned , composed and produced by Gustaph himself along with Moonlight Matters (composer) and Willem Vanderstichele (producer).

Gustaph represented Belgium at the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool with his entry ‘Because Of You’, achieving a place in the Grand Final.

Source: Gustaph

Photo credit: Corinne Cummings/ EBU