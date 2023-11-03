Spain: Chanel & Maikel Delacalle release new single ‘Loka’

The 2022 Spanish Eurovision representative, Chanel, has released a new single along with Maikel Delacalle titled ‘Loka’.

Our Spanish Queen Chanel has gone places since her Eurovision debut in 2022, she is all set to release her debut album ‘Agua‘ on 12 January 2024. He debut album will feature a total 12 tracks including her Eurovision entry ‘Slomo‘ and her recent hit Clavaito‘ with Abraham Mateo.

She has released a new single today along Maikel Delacalle ‘Loka‘.

Chanel in Eurovision

Chanel represented Spain at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Turin with her entry ‘Slo Mo‘ where she achieved an honorable 3rd placing in the Grand Final.

Source:

Photo credit: