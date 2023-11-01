Sweden: SVT will unveil the Melodifestivalen 2024 acts on 1 December

SVT, the Swedish national broadcaster, has announced that it will be unveiling the thirty Melodifestivalen 2024 competing acts and entries at a special press conference in Stockholm on Friday 1 December.

Sweden is gearing up in full steam for the forthcoming edition of Melodifestivalen where the 2024 Swedish Eurovision act and entry will be determined.

Melodifestivalen’s Producer Karin Gunnarsson will be presenting the 30 competing song along with the competing artists on Friday 1 December. The running order of the competition, the hosts and the stage design will be unveiled in due time throughout the winter.

Melodifestivalen 2024

Melodifestivalen 2024 will consist of a total of 6 live televised shows. The competition will be travelling to six different cities across Sweden, kicking off in Malmo on Saturday 3 February and concluding in Stockholm on Saturday 9 March.

03/02/2024- Semi-final #1- Malmo (Malmo Arena)



(Malmo Arena) 10/02/2024- Semi-final #2- Gothenburg (Scandinavium)



(Scandinavium) 17/02/2024- Semi-final #3- Vaxjo (Vida Arena)



(Vida Arena) 24/02/2024- Semi-final #4- Eskiltuna (Stiga Sports Arena)



(Stiga Sports Arena) 02/03/2024- Semi-final #5- Karlstad (Löfbergs Arena)



(Löfbergs Arena) 09/03/2024- Grand Final- Stockholm (Friends Arena)

A total of 30 entries will partake at the forthcoming edition of Melodifestivalen. The selection jury has selected 15 songs, whilst the remaining 15 songs have been SVT during the autumn. SVT will be revealing the names of the 30 competing acts and songs in autumn.



Sweden in Eurovision

Sweden debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1958 and has won Europe’s favorite television show 7 times ( 1974, 1984, 1991, 1999, 2012, 2015, 2023) and has hosted the competition thrice in Stockholm (1975, 2000, 2016), twice in Malmo (1992, 2013) and once in Goteborg (1985). Malmo will be hosting next year’s Eurovision edition.

Sweden has been enjoying much success in the competition in recent years, Nordic country has achieved 10 TOP 10 placings in the contest in the past 12 years including 3 victories.

The Nordic country has partaken 62 times in the competition throughout its history. This year Loreen stormed to victory at the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool with her mega hit ‘Tattoo‘.

