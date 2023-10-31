Israel: HaKokhav HaBa kicks off tonight

Good evening Europe, this is Tel Aviv calling! Israel will be kicking off its search for its Eurovision 2024 act as the first show of HaKokhav HaBa (The Next Star) hits the screens this evening.

2024 Israeli Eurovision representative will be determined via a televised show- The Next Star. The show will air on Keshet 12 tonight at 21:00 CET. You can watch the show here if you live in Israel.



Israel will be reverting back to The Next Star in order to select its Eurovision entry and act for 2024, having selected their Eurovision acts via this show several times in recent years including Netta who went on to win the competition in 2018.

This format was used to select the Israeli Eurovision entry from 2015-2020. During tonight’s show we will see the first set of auditions. The program will be hosted by Assi Azar (Eurovision 2019 host) and Rotem Sela.

Israel at Eurovision

Israel debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1973 and has won the competition four times ( 1978, 1979, 1998, 2018). The country has hosted the event thrice: twice in Jerusalem ( 1979, 1999) and once in Tel Aviv (2019). The country has partaken 45 times in the competition.

In 2023 Noa Kirel represented Israel at the Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool with her entry ‘Unicorn’ achieving an an honorable 3rd place in the Grand Final.

Source: Keshet 12

Photo credit: Corinne Cummings /EBU