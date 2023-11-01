ERR, the Estonian national broadcaster, has unveiled the Eesti Laul 2024 hosts! Estonia is gearing up in full steam for the forthcoming edition of Eesti Laul in its search for the 2024 Estonian Eurovision act and entry.

Tõnis Niinemets and Grete Kuld will be once again hosting the forthcoming Estonian national selection aka Eesti Laul 2024. The duo hosted the 2023 Eesti Laul edition earlier this year.

Grete Kuld says:

The semi-final in Tartu will be awesome! We will bring a big stage, lots of cameras, 15 semi-finalists and definitely a long ladder so that Tõnis can get the high notes, because we also plan to take the stage with a little surprise.

Tonis Niinemets says:

For me, Eesti Laul is like Christmas or my birthday. This time of the year I look forward to even more excitedly than summer. And it’s especially nice that I can go to Tartu again this year!

Grete and Tonis will be unveiling the Eesti Laul contestants on 6, 7 November at the Ringvaate show on ETV.

Eesti Laul 2024

A total of 10 acts will battle for the golden ticket to Eurovision 2024 at Eesti Laul’s Grand Final. The winner of the competition will be determined via public tele-voting during the Super Final on 17 February 2024.

The 2024 Eesti Laul Semi-final will be held in Tartu whilst the Grand Final will take place in Tallin.

The 2024 Eesti Laul edition will consist of three stages: the preliminary round, the semi-final and the Grand Final.

23/10/2023- Eesti Laul 2024 song submission deadline

20/01/2024- Eesti Laul 2024 Semi-final

17/02/2024- Eesti Laul 2024 Grand Final

Estonia in Eurovision

The Baltic nation attempted to join the Eurovision family in 1993 when it competed in the preliminary semifinal in Slovenia, unfortunately Estonia didn’t qualify and had to wait for one more year to enter the competition.

Estonia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1994 with Silvi Vrait and went on to win the competition in 2001 with Tanel Padar and Dave Benton‘s Everybody. The following year the Baltic country successfully hosted the 2002 Eurovision Song Contest in Tallinn.

2023 saw Alika represent Estonia at the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool with her entry ‘Bridges‘.

Source: ERR

Photo credit: ERR/