Albania: RTSH has unveiled the FEST 62 unveiled

Albania

by Sanjay (Sergio) Jiandani October 17, 2023 6:21 pm 0 views

The Albanian national broadcaster, has been unveiled the competing acts at the forthcoming edition of Festivali i Kenges.

A total of 31 acts will be competing at the 62nd edition of Festivali i Kenges.

  1. Besa Krasniqi – Esenciale
  2. Eldis Arnjeti – Një kujtim
  3. Elsa Lila – Mars
  4. Erina dhe The Elementals – Jetën n’Skaj
  5. Jasmina Hako – Ti
  6. Jehona Ponari – Evol
  7. Olimpia Smajlaj – Asaj
  8. Sergio Hajdini – Uragan
  9. Shpat Deda – S’mund të fitoj pa ty
  10. Tri Gjoci – Në ëndërr
  11. Martina Serreqi – Vetëm ty
  12. Big Basta dhe Vesa Luma – Mbinatyrale
  13. Festina Mejzini – Melos
  14. Mal Retkoceri – Çmendur
  15. Michela Paluca – Për veten
  16. Santino De Bartolo – Dua të rri me ty
  17. Stivi Ushe – Askush si ty
  18. Kleansa Susaj – Pikturë
  19. Kejsi Tola – Vallëzoj me Dritën
  20. Kastro Zizo – 2073
  21. Andi Tanko – Herë pas here
  22. Anduel Kovaci – Nane’
  23. Arsi Bako – Zgjohu
  24. Besa Kokëdhima – Zemrën n’dorë
  25. Bledi Kaso – Çdo gjë mbaroi
  26. Melodajn Mancaku – Nuk jemi ne
  27. Olsi Ballta – Unë
  28. Troy Band – Horizonti i ëndrrave
  29. Samanta Karavello – N’majë
  30. Luan Durmishi – Përsëritja
  31. Sardi Struga – Boshatisur

RTSH received a total of 80 entries for Fest 62, a special expert committee has whittled down the submitted songs to 31. Notably Kejsi Tola ( Albania 2009) will be partaking in the competition.

Albania in Eurovision

Albania debuted at our beloved competition in 2004 and is yet to win the competition. The ‘Land of the Eagle‘ has partaken in the competition 17 times. The country’s best result at Eurovision till date is a 5th place which was achieved at the 2012 Eurovision Song Contest with Rona Nishliu‘s ‘Suus‘.

In 2023 Albina and Familja Kelmendi  represented Albania at the Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool with their entry ‘Duje‘.

Source: RTSH
Photo credit: RTSH

 

Related posts