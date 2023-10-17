Albania: RTSH has unveiled the FEST 62 unveiled

The Albanian national broadcaster, has been unveiled the competing acts at the forthcoming edition of Festivali i Kenges.

A total of 31 acts will be competing at the 62nd edition of Festivali i Kenges.

Besa Krasniqi – Esenciale Eldis Arnjeti – Një kujtim Elsa Lila – Mars Erina dhe The Elementals – Jetën n’Skaj Jasmina Hako – Ti Jehona Ponari – Evol Olimpia Smajlaj – Asaj Sergio Hajdini – Uragan Shpat Deda – S’mund të fitoj pa ty Tri Gjoci – Në ëndërr Martina Serreqi – Vetëm ty Big Basta dhe Vesa Luma – Mbinatyrale Festina Mejzini – Melos Mal Retkoceri – Çmendur Michela Paluca – Për veten Santino De Bartolo – Dua të rri me ty Stivi Ushe – Askush si ty Kleansa Susaj – Pikturë Kejsi Tola – Vallëzoj me Dritën Kastro Zizo – 2073 Andi Tanko – Herë pas here Anduel Kovaci – Nane’ Arsi Bako – Zgjohu Besa Kokëdhima – Zemrën n’dorë Bledi Kaso – Çdo gjë mbaroi Melodajn Mancaku – Nuk jemi ne Olsi Ballta – Unë Troy Band – Horizonti i ëndrrave Samanta Karavello – N’majë Luan Durmishi – Përsëritja Sardi Struga – Boshatisur

RTSH received a total of 80 entries for Fest 62, a special expert committee has whittled down the submitted songs to 31. Notably Kejsi Tola ( Albania 2009) will be partaking in the competition.

Albania in Eurovision

Albania debuted at our beloved competition in 2004 and is yet to win the competition. The ‘Land of the Eagle‘ has partaken in the competition 17 times. The country’s best result at Eurovision till date is a 5th place which was achieved at the 2012 Eurovision Song Contest with Rona Nishliu‘s ‘Suus‘.

In 2023 Albina and Familja Kelmendi represented Albania at the Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool with their entry ‘Duje‘.

Source: RTSH

Photo credit: RTSH