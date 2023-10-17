Slovenia: RTVSLO confirms participation at Eurovision 2024

RTVSLO, the Slovenian national broadcaster, has confirmed that Slovenia will compete at the forthcoming 2024 Eurovision Song Contest in Sweden.

Thus Slovenia joins the list of countries who have so far confirmed their participation at the forthcoming Eurovision 2024 set to to take place in Sweden next year. RTVSLO has opened the song submission window for Eurovision 2024 with the deadline set on 15 November 2023.

Artists and composers wishing to partake in the competition can do so via the submitting their respective entries via an online submission platform.

Slovenia will be selecting its Eurovision 2024 entry and act via a national selection- Misija Malmo. The Slovenian national final will be held in January. RTVSLO has published the rules and regulations of the competition.

The official press release reads:

We invite you to fill out the online form at https://www.rtvslo.si/akreditacije/misija-malmoe-izbor-predstavnika-za-tekmovanje-za-pesem-evrovizije/115/ by midnight on November 15, 2023, and you may be you traveled to Sweden. After the deadline for submission of applications, the submitted compositions will be evaluated by an expert committee, one of which will be international, and both will be appointed by the Management of RTV Slovenia on the proposal of the editor-in-chief of the Entertainment program of TV Slovenia and with the prior written consent of the director of TV Slovenia. The international expert commission will also evaluate compositions that will be directly invited to participate by RTV Slovenia. RTV Slovenia will announce the list of selected songs and performers for the special TV show on December 11, 2023 at the latest. The official invitation to participate in Eurovision 2024 is available here. Applicants must upload via the online form on the website www.rtvslo.si: – fully completed and signed application form with declarations – recording of the song in mp3 format, – song lyrics.

Slovenia in Eurovision

Slovenia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1993 with 1X Band and is yet to win the competition. The country’s best result in the contest is a 7th placing, achieved in 1995 (Darja Svajger) and 2001 (Nusa Derenda).

Slovenia has competed 28 times in the contest since their debut in 1993, the country has partaken in the competition religiously every year with the exception of 1994 and 2000 when the nation was forced to stay out of the event due to the relegation rules of the contest back then.

In 2024 Joker Out represented Slovenia at the Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool with their entry ‘Carpe Diem‘.

