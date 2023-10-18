Lithuania: LRT opens song submission window for Eurovision 2024

LRT, the Lithuanian national broadcaster, and Lithuania are preparing for their upcoming national selection from strength to strength.

LRT has opened the song submission window for their revamped national selection EUROVIZIJA.LT with the deadline set on 11 December 2023. The Lithuanian national broadcaster has brought about a series of changes to its national selection format.

The Lithuanian national broadcaster has published the rules and regulations for EUROVIZIJA.LT.

A special jury and audience vote will determine the outcome of the show, but the Lithuanian audience will be 100% responsible to select their Eurovision act and entry for Malmo, Sweden. The top three songs after a professional jury/public deliberation will proceed to the Grand Final where they will battle for the golden ticket to Eurovision 2024.

The 2024 Lithuanian Eurovision entry and act will be determined via a 100% public voting deliberation.

Audrius Girzadas (Head of Delegation for Lithuania/ LRT Producer) says:

This year’s national selection has renewed itself not only visually, but also introduces changes in the rules – they have been revised so that the most deserving performer or author goes to the big competition. Therefore, a change in the rules was adopted, according to which the final decision on the winner will be made by the viewers of the national Eurovision selection. According to the new rules, the three contestants with the most votes from the audience and the commission will appear again in the finals – the winner of the national selection will be determined only by the audience’s votes. We hope that this change will be appreciated by the large group of fans of the national “Eurovision” selection, who gather at the LRT screens every year, especially this year – in commemoration of the 30th anniversary of Lithuania’s participation in this song contest.

EUROVIZIJA.LT will consist of at least six shows ( 5 Semi-finals and a Grand Final), the number of competing acts will depend on the number of submitted entries. The national selection will kick off on 17 January with its First Semi-final.

The LRT press release states the following regarding the voting:

Audience voting starts from the first program, the results of audience voting are announced only at the end of the program. The entire selection voting process is supervised by an audit company. All funds collected from audience voting will be allocated to the winner winner of the national selection who will represent Lithuania at Eurovision 2024 for the preparation of his/her participation in Malmo, Sweden in May.



Lithuania in Eurovision

Lithuania debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1994 and is yet to win the event. The country achieved its best result at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2006 when it placed 6th. Lithuania has competed 23 times at our beloved contest.

2023 saw Monika Lynkyte fly the Lithuanian flag at the Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool with her entry ‘Stay ‘.

Source: LRT

Photo credit: