Albania: RTSH receives 80 entries for Fest 61

RTSH, the Albanian national broadcaster, has announced today that it has received a total of 80 songs for Festivali i Kenges 61.

The song submission window for Fest 61 concluded on 10 October. The Albanian national broadcaster has received 80 songs from composers, lyricists, artists from Albania, Kosovo, Sweden, North Macedonia, Italy, Germany and America.

A special committee will now evaluate and listen to all the submitted entries and shortlist them. The list of the competing acts and entries is expected to be unveiled in due time.

Albania in Eurovision

Albania debuted at our beloved competition in 2004 and is yet to win the competition. The ‘Land of the Eagle‘ has partaken in the competition 17 times. The country’s best result at Eurovision till date is a 5th place which was achieved at the 2012 Eurovision Song Contest with Rona Nishliu‘s ‘Suus‘.

In 2023 Albina and Familja Kelmendi represented Albania at the Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool with their entry ‘Duje‘.

Source: RTSH

Photo credit: RTSH