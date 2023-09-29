Sweden: Loreen seals a deal with TaP Music

TaP Music has announced today that it will be taking over Loreen’s management and future activities. The two time Eurovision winner will be now under the umbrella of TaP Music.

TaP Music has worked in close collaboration for two consecutive with the BBC in order to select the UK’s Eurovision entry, namely in 2022 (Sam Ryder) and 2023 (Mae Muller). The publishing and management company concluded its partnership a few months ago and will now be working hand in hand with the reigning Eurovision champion Loreen.

TaP Music is a global music publishing company which works with big internationally acclaimed acts such as Dua Lipa, Lana del Rey and Ellie Goulding.

Tap Music made the following announcement its social media platforms today regarding Loreen:

Incredibly excited to welcome the supremely talented LOREEN TALHAOUI to TaP Music for all future activities. Stay tuned for more news soon…

Loreen at Eurovision

Loreen has represented Sweden twice at Eurovision and has won the competition both times, namely in 2012 with ‘Euphoria’ and in 2023 with ‘Tatoo’. She is the first woman to have won the competition twice and has equaled the record with Ireland’s Jonhnny Logan who has won the contest twice. She has also brought Sweden its 7th Eurovision victory, thus equaling Ireland’s ESC record of 7 victories.

Sweden in Eurovision

Sweden debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1958 and has won Europe’s favorite television show 7 times ( 1974, 1984, 1991, 1999, 2012, 2015, 2023) and has hosted the competition thrice in Stockholm (1975, 2000, 2016), twice in Malmo (1992, 2013) and once in Goteborg (1985). Malmo will be hosting next year’s Eurovision edition.

Sweden has been enjoying much success in the competition in recent years, Nordic country has achieved 10 TOP 10 placings in the contest in the past 12 years including 3 victories.

The Nordic country has partaken 62 times in the competition throughout its history. This year Loreen stormed to victory at the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool with her mega hit ‘Tattoo‘.

Source: TaP Music

Photo credit: EBU