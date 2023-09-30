Spain: Star studded line up at OGAE Spain’s Music On Event

A grand line up of Eurovision royalty will be descending on the majestic Spanish capital city of Madrid in a week from today, as OGAE Spain gears up in full steam for the forthcoming 2023 Music On Event.

Madrid will be going all things Eurovision come next week as OGAE Spain has lined up a number of Eurovision related activities including the Annual OGAE Spain Convention, OGAE Nightclub Party and the star studded Music On Event.

OGAE Spain members and Eurovision fans are in for a treat as a dazzling star studded line up of former Eurovision acts are all set to set the Music On stage ablaze with their extraordinary performances!

Music On Event

OGAE Spain will be holding a special Eurovision event- Music On 2023 on Saturday 7th October at the iconic Sala Uñas Chung Lee in Madrid. The event will run from 18:00- 00:00 CET and promises to be both dazzling and entertaining with a fabulous line of both international and national Eurovision royalty who will grace the stage in the majestic Spanish capital:

Blanca Paloma (Spain 2023)

(Spain 2023) Fabrizio Faniello (Malta 2001/2006)

(Malta 2001/2006) Alma (France 2017)

(France 2017) Eimear Quinn (Ireland 1996)

(Ireland 1996) Natalia Barbu ( Moldova 2007)

( Moldova 2007) Bojana Stamenov (Serbia 2015)

(Serbia 2015) Blanche (Belgium 2017)

(Belgium 2017) Robin Bengtsson ( Sweden 2017)

( Sweden 2017) Nusa Derenda (Slovenia 2001)

(Slovenia 2001) Rosa Lopez ( Spain 2002)

The event will be hosted by Karmento (Benidorm Fest 2023).

Source: OGAE Spain/ ESCToday

Photo credit: OGAE Spain