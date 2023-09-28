Cyprus: Dimitris Kontopoulos to compose Silia’s Eurovision entry

The internationally acclaimed multi faceted Greek composer and producer Dimitris Kontopoulos is back on the Eurovision scene again, this time for Cyprus! He will be composer and producer behind the 2024 Cypriot Eurovision entry.

Silia Kapsis ‘s Eurovision song will be composed by none other than Dimitris Kontopoulos, the celebrated Greek composer and producer who has great experience when it comes to Eurovision.

Silia Kapsis was selected via an internal selection by CyBC in order to defend the Cypriot colours at the forthcoming 2024 Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo, Sweden. Further details on the 2024 Cypriot Eurovision entry and project will be unveiled in due course.

Dimitris Kontopoulos at Eurovision



Dimitris Kontopoulos is an established Greek composer and producer and is also well known in the Eurovision world. He has composed various Eurovision entries;

Sakis Rouvas (Greece 2009)

(Greece 2009) Dmitry Koldun (Belarus 2007)

(Belarus 2007) Farid Mammadov ( Azerbaijan 2013)

( Azerbaijan 2013) Tomalchevy Twins ( Russia 2014)

( Russia 2014) Ani Lorak (Ukraine 2008)

(Ukraine 2008) Demy (Greece 2017)

(Greece 2017) Stefania ( Greece 2020, 2021)

( Greece 2020, 2021) Sergey Lazarev (Russia 2016/2019)

(Russia 2016/2019) Doredos ( Moldova 2018)

( Moldova 2018) Natalia Gordienko (Moldova 2020/2021)

(Moldova 2020/2021) Aisel (Azerbaijan 2018)

Kontopoulos has produced the following the following Eurovision entries:

Uku Suviste (Estonia 2020/2021)

(Estonia 2020/2021) Anxhela Peristeri ( Albania 2021)

( Albania 2021) Litesound (Belarus 2012)

Dimitris was also behind Anna Vissi‘s entry Welcome to the party at the 2006 Greek Eurovision national final and Kostas Martakis‘ entry Always Forever at the 2008 Greek Eurovision national final. He also composed Giannis Verdis’ entry Mia Stigmi at the 2003 Greek Eurovision national final.

He has composed and produced songs for Ani Lorak, Stefania, Demy, Helena Paparizou, Sakis Rouvas, Sergey Lazarev, Keti Garbi and Kostas Martakis in the recent years.

Dimtiris today is one of the sought after composers and producers both at home in Greece and overseas, having worked with numerous Greek and international stars.

Source: ESCToday

Photo credit: