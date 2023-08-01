UK: TAP Music concludes Eurovision partnership with the BBC

TAP Music, the British music company, has announced today that it has concluded its Eurovision partnership with the BBC after two successful years of collaboration.

The BBC and TAP Music have worked hand in hand for the last two years in order to search for the 2022 and 2023 Eurovision acts and entries: Sam Ryder and Mae Muller. After two fabulous years their partnership has ceased.

TAP Music has released the following statement regarding its Eurovision partnership with the British national broadcaster:

We are thrilled that the Eurovision in the UK has a bigger and wider audience than before and to have been part of the UK hosting it in Liverpool with Ukraine this year was an incredible moment for us., showing the unifying power and importance of popular culture. We’re so proud of Sam and Mae for representing the UK so wonderfully and are enjoying watching their careers flourish as a result. It’s been brilliant working with the BBC these last two years, but for now, it’s time to pass the baton back. We wish the BBC best of luck with ongoing success and continuing to build excitement and audience in the UK. Thank you to the BBC who have been great partners on the fun journey, in particular Susan Lamb, Lee Smithhurst, Rachael Ashdown, Andrew Cartmell, Pete Ogden, Lucy Youngman and Adam Wydrzynski. We believe Eurovision is one of the greatest live music shows on the planet and hope that many more artists, new and more established, will see the huge opportunity it brings, and we know there is room for even more growth of the format, both in the UK and beyond.

The BBC is yet to unveil its plan of action for Eurovision 2024. We are yet awaiting for the BBC to officially confirm its participation at the forthcoming 2024 Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo, Sweden.

Source: TAP Music

Photo credit: EBU