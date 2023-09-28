Denmark: DMGP 2024 date, host city and venue unveiled

DR, the Danish national broadcaster, has unveiled the Dansk Melodi Grand Prix 2024 date, venue and host city.

The Dansk Melodi Grand Prix 2024 is scheduled to be held at the Concert Hall at the DR Konserthuset in Copenhagen on Saturday 17 February. The show will be broadcast live on DR 1 at 20:00 CET.

The DMGP 2024 competing acts are set to be unveiled in January 2024.

Erik Struve Hansen (Dansk Melodi Grand Prix Program Director/DR) says:

Dansk Melodi Grand Prix is an event that brings together Danes across musical tastes, geography and age year after year. Viewers and the public can look forward to a great show from the Concert Hall, which gives the artists a unique opportunity to deliver strong performances on a sought-after stage and with a high enough ceiling to accommodate the big emotions, which are also an important part of the Grand Prix -universe.

About DMGP 2024

DR has published the rules and regulations for DMGP 2024 and the song submission for artists and composers wishing to enter the competition can submit their songs and entries from 30 August- 27 October 2023.

DR will be also extending an invite to established composers and singers in the Danish music industry to contribute songs.

A special committee will be responsible to evaluate all the submitted entries and shortlist them for the Danish national final.

The DMGP 2024 competing acts will be unveiled via a special press conference or press release.

Denmark in Eurovision

Denmark debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1957 and has won the competition thrice: 1963 (Grethe & Jorgen Ingmann), 2000 (Olsen Brothers) and 2013 (Emmelie de Forest).

The Nordic country has hosted the competetition thrice in its iconic capital Copenhagen (1964, 2001 and 2014) and also played host to the 50th Eurovision anniversary special show in 2005.

Denmark has partaken 51 times in the Eurovision Song Contest. Reiley represented Denmark at the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool with his entry ‘Breaking My Heart’.

Source: DR

Photo credit: EBU