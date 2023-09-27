EBU: 91st General Assembly to be held in November in Geneva

The 91st EBU General Assembly is scheduled to be held in Geneva on November 30th and December 1st.

The 91 st EBU General Assembly is scheduled to be held at the EBU Headquarters in Geneva from 30 November-01 December 2023. The EBU is set to welcome broadcasters from 56 countries along with their general directors and heads of international relations.

Officials representing both EBU active and associate members have been invited to attend the assembly in order to meet up with their peers and network.

Day one will see the General Assembly deal with governance issues and the by-election of the new EBU Vice President. Whilst Day 2 will deal with AI and its impact of PSM.

The EBU states:

Day one of the General Assembly will address governance issues, including the by-election of the new EBU Vice-President, day two will be dedicated exclusively to AI and its impact on public service media.

The 90th EBU Assembly was hosted by RTVE and held in Madrid last June.

About the EBU

The EBU is based in Geneva, Switzerland and is a global alliance of public service media (PSM). The European Broadcasting Corporation has 68 active members in 56 countries and 30 associate members in 19 countries.

The EBU’s main target is to secure a sustainable future for public service media, providing its members with world-class content: news, sports and music etc. The EBU also aims building on its founding ethos of solidarity and co-operation to create a center for learning and sharing.

Mr. Noel Curran is currently the General Director of the EBU. The European Broadcasting Union is the organizer of the Eurovision Song Contest, an event it has been producing since 1956.

Source: EBU/ ESCToday

Photo credit: EBU