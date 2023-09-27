Slovenia: Joker Out release ‘Sunny Side of London’

The 2023 Slovenian Eurovision representatives, Joker Out, have released a new single ‘Sunny Side of London’ along with its official music video.

The Slovenian lads from Joker Out are back in the game with a brand new single ‘Sunny Side of London’. The song has been penned and written by Joker Out, whilst Zarko Pak is the man behind its production.

The official music video has been filmed in London, Manchester, Liverpool, Helsinki, Glasgow, Dublin, Stockholm, Ljubljana, Oslo, Turku and Kovece. Mark Pirc has directed Joker Out’s latest video.

The official press release reads:

Sunny Side of London“ is a metaphor for a Joker Out concert. The concert venue is a place where the band and the fans can feel at peace and at home, a place that accepts everyone no matter the precise geographical location. London was decided as the location on the band’s first UK tour, where the singer songwriter’s first morning view through the window of the tour bus was the Westminster’s Palace covered in the golden sun. Conversely, the music video is also mostly taken from the bands sold out UK tour of the past summer and shows the incredible relationship they have with their fans

Joker Out at Eurovision

Joker Out were selected via an internal selection to fly the Slovenian flag at the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest with their entry ‘Carpe Diem‘.

Source: Joker Out

