Romania: TVR yet to make a decision on Eurovision 2024

TVR, the Romanian national broadcaster, is yet to decide if Romania will compete or not at the forthcoming 2024 Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo.

In the wake of the latest rumors, rejoinders and speculation surrounding Romania’s potential participation at the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest or alleged withdrawal from the competition, ESCToday reached out to the Romanian national broadcaster, TVR, to shed more light on this matter.

TVR gave the following statement to ESCToday:

At this time, the subject of TVR and Romania’s participation in the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo has not been discussed at the management level of SRTv. Therefore, no decision has been made on this matter as of yet.

Hence from TVR’s statement we gather than no decision has been made yet. We should note that we are still within the time frame for broadcasters to confirm their respective participation at the Eurovision Song Contest, even though the deadline for submitting applications expired on Friday 15 September.

Broadcasters are not obliged to confirm their decision publicly during this period. The deadline for broadcasters to withdraw their applications without a penalty has been set on Wednesday 11 October 2023.

We should not forget that many times broadcasters initially submit and later decide to withdraw their applications within the time frame set by the EBU without facing a financial penalty.

Some broadcasters often confirm their decision/ confirmation after the final deadline in the lead up to participants announcement in late October.

Romania in Eurovision

Romania debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1994 and is yet to win the compeitition. The country achieved its best results in our beloved show in 2005 with Luminita Anghel and in 2010 with Paula Seling and Ovi when it placed 3rd in the Grand Final.

Romania has competed 23 times in the competition.

In 2023 Theodor Andrei represented Romania at the Eurovision Song Contest with his entry ‘D.G.T (Off and On)’.

Source: ESCToday

Photo credit: EBU