The 2023 British Eurovision act, Mae Muller,game is back in the game with a brand new single ‘ Written By A Woman’.

Mae Muller’s latest single ‘Written By A Woman‘ will be featuring in her upcoming debut album ‘Sorry I’m Late‘ which is set to release on 29 September 2023. Her new album includes Mae’s other singles: MTJL’, ‘I Just Came To Dance,’ ‘Better Days’ featuring Polo G, and ‘I Wrote A Song’ (Eurovision 2023 UK entry).

The United Kingdom in Eurovision

The United Kingdom debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1957 and has won the competition five times (1967, 1969, 1975, 1981, 199). The country has participated in the Eurovision Song Contest 65 times and has enjoyed great success in Europe’s favorite television show. The UK hold the record of being the country who has placed 2nd the most times in the competition, namely 16 times.

Many big names have flown the British flag at the Eurovision Song Contest: Sandie Shaw, Olivia Newton John, Lulu, Buckz Fizz, Brotherhod of Man, Cliff Richard, Clodagh Rogers, Mary Hopkin, Michael Ball, Sonia, Gina G, Bonny Tyler, Sam Ryder, Mae Muller etc.

In 2023 the UK was represented by Mae Muller and her epic Eurovision entry ‘ I Wrote A Song‘.

Source: readdork.com

Photo credit: EBU