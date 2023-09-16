Finland: Kaarija is back in the game with ‘It’s Crazy, It’s Party’

The 2023 Finnish Eurovision runner up, Kaarija, is back in the game with a brand new single ‘ It’s Crazy, It’s Party’!

Finland’s favourite darling Kaarija has released a brand new single ‘ It’s Crazy, It’s Party‘ feat. Tommy Cash along with its official music video. The music video has been directed by kaverikarim and produced by Jani Nikander.

The song is included in Kaarija’s new album ‘It’s Crazy, It’s Party‘.

Kaarija at Eurovision

In 2023 Kaarija represented Finland at the Eurovision Song Contest with his entry ‘Cha Cha Cha’, achieving an honorable 2nd placing in the Grand Final in Liverpool.

Finland at Eurovision

Finland debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1961 and has won the competition once, namely in 2006 when Lordi brought the coveted trophy to home soil for the very first time with Hard Rock Hallelujah. The Nordic country has competed 56 times in Europe’s favorite television show.

Photo credit: Corrine Cummings/ EBU