EBU receives the IBC Changemaker Award for the Eurovision Song Contest

The IBC (International Broadcasting Convention) has awarded the Eurovision Song Contest with the Changemaker Award honoring and recognizing the competition’s global and cultural impact which includes the contest’s technological and digital commitment and innovation. The Eurovision Song Contest has played a key role in boosting diversity, unity, inclusivity via music throughout its history.

The event was held in Amstedam on 17 September, Mr. Martin Ostendahl (EBU/ Eurovision Song Contest Executive Supervisor) received the award on behalf of the EBU.

The judges of the Award made the following statement:

The award recognizes the multifaceted cultural phenomenon and the global production network involved in delivering the event. The Contest has been responsible for so many positive changes across the years, in the world of broadcast technology and in wider society. It has been the launchpad for broadcast innovation since the competitors took to the stage in 1956. And it has also been the catalyst for social change in a fragmented world, uniting the countries of Europe and beyond, in their pursuit of a musical dream In May 2023, when war-torn Ukraine was unable to host the Contest, and the UK stepped in as the 2022 runner-up, it was a momentous gesture of solidarity between nations. The IBC Changemaker Award stands for positive change – in the broadcast and entertainment world and beyond – and there could not be a more worthy recipient.

Mr. Martin Osterdahl (EBU/Eurovision Song Contest Executive Supervisor) says:

On behalf of the EBU, which strengthens and supports public service media in over 50 countries, I’d like to thank the IBC for this Changemaker award, recognizing the societal and cultural contribution made by the Eurovision Song Contest. Like the IBC itself, technology and innovation are very much part of the DNA of the Eurovision Song Contest, infusing every aspect of the event since it was created in 1956 to expand broadcasting boundaries. At its core, the Contest has always aspired to unite audiences in different countries and celebrate our diversity. From dazzling stage designs to flawless live audiovisual production, cutting-edge technology allows us to bring millions of viewers around the world together through music and three spectacular state-of-the-art shows. And the impact goes beyond those three nights every May – the Eurovision Song Contest now connects millions more throughout the year via its social media channels. We’re proud of the impact the Eurovision Song Contest continues to have – entertaining audiences, launching new artists, and, in an ever-fractured world, showing we are all united by music.

The Eurovision Song Contest was born in Lugano in 1956 with a total of 7 countries (Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Switzerland, Italy, Germany and France. Today the competition has more than forty countries partaking in the competition, the contest has grown immensely since its birth.

Source: EBU

Photo credit: EBU