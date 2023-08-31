Sweden: ABBA’s Agnetha Fältskog releases new single

ABBA’s, Agnetha Fältskog, has released a brand new single ‘Where Do We Go From Here?’.

Agnetha Fältskog from ABBA is back in the game with a brand new single ‘Where Do We Go From Here?‘. This is her first solo single in 10 years.

Agnetha’s latest song was premiered today on BBC Radio 2’s breakfast show where she was interviewed by Zoe Ball. The song will be featured on her upcoming A+ and has been produced by Jörgen Elofsson

Next year marks the 50th anniversary of ABBA’s epic Eurovision victory and coincides with the Eurovision Song Contest returning to Swedish soil for the 7th time. Will there be an ABBA reunion? Even though Benny and Bjorn ruled out any reunion or return to the competition in 2024, Agnetha dropped a hint on a potential reunion in Malmo….

Agnetha told the BBC:

You never know anything about ABBA – but I don’t dare to say anything because I don’t know what they are planning. I’d rather be quiet.

ABBA represented Sweden at the 1974 Eurovision Song Contest with their epic entry ‘Waterloo’ and were crowned the winners of the competition. Their Eurovision victory led to the Swedish group’s massive international career and great global success.

