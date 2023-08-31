Denmark: DR opens DMGP 2024 song submission window

DR, the Danish national broadcaster, has published the rules and regulations for the forthcoming 2024 Danish national final- Dansk Melodi Grand Prix 2024 and has opened the song submission window for the competition.

DR has published the rules and regulations for DMGP 2024 and the song submission for artists and composers wishing to enter the competition can submit their songs and entries from 30 August- 27 October 2023.

DR will be also extending an invite to established composers and singers in the Danish music industry to contribute songs.

A special committee will be responsible to evaluate all the submitted entries and shortlist them for the Danish national final.

The DMGP 2024 competing acts will be unveiled via a special press conference or press release.

DR is yet to confirm the dates, venue, host city and presenters for DMGP 2024.

Denmark in Eurovision

Denmark debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1957 and has won the competition thrice: 1963 (Grethe & Jorgen Ingmann), 2000 (Olsen Brothers) and 2013 (Emmelie de Forest).

The Nordic country has hosted the competetition thrice in its iconic capital Copenhagen (1964, 2001 and 2014) and also played host to the 50th Eurovision anniversary special show in 2005.

Denmark has partaken 51 times in the Eurovision Song Contest. Reiley represented Denmark at the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool with his entry ‘Breaking My Heart’.

Source: DR

Photo credit: EBU