Albania: RTSH confirms participation at Eurovision 2024

RTSH, the Albanian national broadcaster, has confirmed that Albania will partake at the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest next year.



Thus Albania joins the list of countries who have so far confirmed their participation at the upcoming Eurovision 2024 edition.

The 2024 Albanian Eurovision entry and act will be determined via the traditional Albanian song festival – Festival i Kenges.

RTSH has kicked off preparations for Festival i Kenges 62, the competition is scheduled to be held at the end of the year, the exact dates are yet to be confirmed.

Singers, artists, lyricists and composers wishing to partake in the competition can do so by sending in their songs and applications to RTSH via the following email: [email protected]

RTSH’s press release reads:

The first preparations have started for the most important event of Albanian light music, the 62nd Song Festival at RTSH. The broadcast of the spot has started on the Albanian Radio Television network, through which singers, composers and lyricists are invited to participate in the first stage of the 62nd edition of the Song Festival, which is held at the end of every year and is broadcast on the national broadcaster. This year, the festival logo and also the e-mail address have been introduced. As every year, the applicant must guarantee the originality of the musical creation and must submit to the official e-mail of this festival the complete, orchestral song together with the accompanying voices, the instrumental of the song, the text, as well as the names of the authors. The song should not be longer than 4 minutes. It is required that the names of the authors of the competing song be accompanied by a photograph of the artist or performing group, with their biography, as well as a contact number or e-mail. All competing songs, once accepted, will go to a selection stage by a commission determined by the festival board.

Albania in Eurovision

Albania debuted at our beloved competition in 2004 and is yet to win the competition. The ‘Land of the Eagle‘ has partaken in the competition 17 times. The country’s best result at Eurovision till date is a 5th place which was achieved at the 2012 Eurovision Song Contest with Rona Nishliu‘s ‘Suus‘.

In 2023 Albina and Familja Kelmendi represented Albania at the Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool with their entry ‘Duje‘.

Source: RTSH

Photo credit: EBU/Corinne Cumming