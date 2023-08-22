Italy: Toto Cutugno (Eurovision 1990 winner) passes away aged 80

We have some sad news incoming from Italy, the 1990 Italian Eurovision winner Toto Cutugno has passed away aged 80 today.

Toto Cutugno was one of Italy’s most sought after artists with a successful national and international career. He represented Italy at the 1990 Eurovision Song Contest with his epic entry ‘Insieme 1992‘ with which he brought the coveted Eurovision trophy back to home soil for the second time.

He co-hosted the 1991 Eurovision Song Contest with Gigliola Cinquetti (Italy 1964/Eurovision winner) in Rome.

Toto Cutugno partook at the iconic Italian Sanremo Song Festival 15 times and won the competition once namely in 1980. He had many international hits which reached fans across the 5 continents: L’Italiano to Il tempo se ne va, La mia musica, Solo noi , etc.

Toto was a well known singer and composer who worked and composed music for both Italian and international celebrated artists : Mireille Mathieu, Dalida, Johnny Hallyday, Michel Sardou, Claude Francois, Herve’ Vilard, Domenico Modugno, Gigliola Cinquetti, Ornella Vanoni etc.

We would like convey sincere condolences to Toto’s family and friends. May his soul rest in peace.

