Netherlands: Jacqueline Govaert & Jaap Reesema join the Selection Committee

AVROTROS, the Dutch national broadcaster, has announced that two new members will he joining the Duch Eurovision Selection Committee: Jacqueline Govaert and Jaap Reesema.

Jacqueline Govaert and Jaap Reesema will be part of the Dutch Eurovision Committee and will be playing a key role in selecting the 2024 Dutch Eurovision entry and act along with the other members. They will be joining Twan van de Nieuwenhuijzen (Chairman of the Selection Committee/ Dutch Head of Delegation), Carolien Borgers, Hila Noorzai, Cornald Maas and Sander Lantinga.

Singers and songwriters Jacqueline Govaert and Jaap Reesema will be bringing a wealth of valuable knowledge and experience. They are both in contact with a range of Dutch artists and producers, so that the music industry is widely represented. Both artists have scored big hits as performers, written and produced many songs for other artists and are well aware of what is going on in the international music market.

Twan van de Nieuwenhuijzen says:

Through our conversations I know that Jacqueline and Jaap always enjoy following the Eurovision Song Contest and are highly motivated to recognize that one rock-solid song that can conquer Europe and the rest of the world. Many unknown and well-known artists have already registered.Now that the selection committee is complete, I am even more looking forward to the final choice that we will make together.

Jacqueline Govaert says:

Hearing a good song sung well for the first time has something magical about it. I am really looking forward to listening to the submissions together with the other committee members and finding the perfect song!

Jaap Reseema says:

I really like the opportunity to contribute to the creation of great international success for a Dutch product. Look at the winning song ‘Arcade’ by Duncan Laurence. It now has more than 1 billion Spotify streams, unprecedented! The Eurovision Song Contest can do that for a song and for an artist. I am convinced that we have enough talented, creative people in the Netherlands to take the win again and I will dedicate myself 100% to make that happen!

The Netherlands has opted to select its Eurovision act and entry once again via an internal selection as has been the tradition in recent years.

Artists, composers, lyricists, producers and record labels can submit their entries and applications in their quest to represent The Netherlands until 30 September 2023. AVROTROS is aiming to make its deliberation by mid- December to the latest.



Source: AVROTROS

Photo credit: AVROTROS