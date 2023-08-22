PBS, the Maltese national broadcaster, has published the rules and regulations for Malta Eurovision Song Contest (MESC) 2024, whilst the song submission window for Eurovision 2024 is set to open on 28 August.

Preparations for Eurovision 2024 have kicked off in Malta, with PBS gearing up for the forthcoming edition of MESC 2024. The 2024 Maltese national selection will consist of three phases:

Selection Phase

Semi-finals Phase

Grand Final

The song submission will be running from 28 August -20 September 2023. PBS has published the rules and regulations of MESC 2024. You can find the song submission forms here

PBS press release reads:

The Malta Eurovision Song Contest 2024 will give a greater opportunity to the singers taking part, through various initiatives that the Public Broadcasting Services will be introducing as part of the MESC 2024 process. The singers who have until 20 September 2023 to apply, will be judged by an expert jury who will choose the songs that will participate in the MESC 2024 semi-finals. The semi-finalists will be participating in various programs on PBS, where the Maltese viewers will be given the chance to get to know the singers who are participating in the song contest. The 12 finalists will be chosen during these programs, through the jury’s vote as well as the televoting. For the first time in the history of the Maltese Eurovision, the Public Broadcasting Services will be giving 12 grants of €5,000, for the finalist singers to produce a music video for each finalist song that will be part of the final selection . Besides giving a new look to the MESC finals, this initiative will give local artists an opportunity to express their creativity and be able to reach local as well as international audiences. The 12 finalists will also have the opportunity to perform the songs live on stage according to the regulations of the Malta Eurovision Song Contest, where as usual they will perform the song for the jury panel and the television audience. The singers will showcase their vocal abilities as well as their artistic take of the original song. The 12 music videos together with the live performance on stage will be broadcast next January during the finals of MESC 2024. During the final evening, the vote of the jury and the public will determine the winner who will be representing Malta in the Swedish city of Malmo, during the Eurovision Song Contest 2024. For the first time they will also be awarded,” best music video” as well as “best new talent”

The Grand Final of MESC is scheduled to be held in January with a total 12 acts battling for the golden ticket to Malmo. The 2024 Maltese Eurovision entry will be determined via a combined public voting-professional jury deliberation.

Malta in Eurovision

Malta debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1971 and is yet to win the competition. The Mediterranean island’s best result in the competition has been a second placing achieved in 2002 (Ira Losco) and 2005 (Chiara).

Malta has competed 35 times at the Eurovision Song Contest, next year will mark the country’s 36th ESC participation.

In 2023 The Busker represented Malta at the Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool with their entry ‘Dance (Our Own Party).

Source: PBS

Photo credit: PBS