Monaco: MMD-TVMONACO will not compete at Eurovision 2024

Thus Monaco joins the list of countries who have so confirmed their non participation at the forthcoming 2024 Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo.

Even though Monaco launched a new national broadcaster TV MONACO on the 1st of September, the microstate will not partake at next year’s Eurovision edition. TV MONACO falls under the umbrella of MMD, which is an active member of the EBU and is thus eligible to compete at the Eurovision Song Contest.

Eurovision fans will be dismayed to learn that Monaco will not return to the competition next year either.

The last time Monaco competed at the Eurovision Song Contest was in 2006, back then the Monegasque national broadcaster TMC was responsible for the microstate’s participation at Eurovision. Recently TMC merged into French broadcaster TF 1 and is no more a member of the EBU.

Monaco withdrew from the competition in 2007 and its return to the competition in the near future remains uncertain.

Monaco in Eurovision

Monaco debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1959 and has partaken in the contest 24 times. The tiny principality has won the competition once, namely in 1971 when Severine was crowned the winner in Dublin with her entry Un banc, un arbre, une rue.

The country competed in the contest religiously every year from 1959- 1979, then in 1980 it decided to withdraw from the competition and stayed out until 2004 when it decided to return when the semi-final was introduced.

Monaco competed at the 2004, 2005 and 2006 Eurovision editions and withdrew again in 2007 due to poor results and three consecutive non qualifications.