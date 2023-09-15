Sweden: SVT receives 2,624 entries for Melodifestivalen 2024

SVT, the Swedish national broadcaster, has received a total of 2,624 songs for Melodifestivalen 2024.

The song submission window for Melodifestivalen 2024 has closed. The Swedish national broadcaster has received a total of 2,624 entries, 200 less than the last edition.

Melodifetivalen 2024’s producer Karin Gunnarsson is delighted and pleased with the outcome and the number of submitted entries. She will be now moving on to evaluate the submitted entries along with the special jury and eventually shortlist them for the competition.

Karin Gunnarsson says:

Closing the submission for competing entries is the starting point for the work on the songs that will shape the Melodifestivalen 2024. A pleasing news this year is that the number of competing entries in the Melodifestivalen is more, we are going from 28 to 30. Intensive work with the selection process now begins. The goal is to produce a hit, lovely and engaging starting field. It is extra fun that one of the entries will get to represent Sweden here at home in the Eurovision Song Contest in Malmö.

A total of 30 entries will partake at the forthcoming edition of Melodifestivalen. The selection jury will select 15 songs, whilst the remaining 15 songs will be selected by SVT during the autumn. SVT will be revealing the names of the 30 competing acts and songs in autumn.



Sweden in Eurovision

Sweden debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1958 and has won Europe’s favorite television show 7 times ( 1974, 1984, 1991, 1999, 2012, 2015, 2023) and has hosted the competition thrice in Stockholm (1975, 2000, 2016), twice in Malmo (1992, 2013) and once in Goteborg (1985). Malmo will be hosting next year’s Eurovision edition.

Sweden has been enjoying much success in the competition in recent years, Nordic country has achieved 10 TOP 10 placings in the contest in the past 12 years including 3 victories.

The Nordic country has partaken 62 times in the competition throughout its history. This year Loreen stormed to victory at the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool with her mega hit ‘Tattoo‘.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BE2Fj0W4jP4

Source: SVT

Photo credit: EBU