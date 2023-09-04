Monaco: TVMONACO eligible to compete at Eurovision 2024?

Will we see Monaco return to the competition next year or in the near future? Is the newly launched Monegasque state channel a member of the EBU and is it eligible to compete at the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest?

The Principality of Monaco launched its national broadcaster last Friday 1st September and it was inaugurated by none other than Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco.

Eurovision fans will be pleased to know that we can now confirm that TVMONACO is under the umbrella of MMD (Monaco Media Difussion) which is a member of the EBU, and is thus eligible to compete at the Eurovision Song Contest.

We have to yet to await and see if TVMONACO/MMD applies to compete at Eurovision 2024 as it has until 15 September 2023 to submit its application if it wishes to compete at the forthcoming Eurovision edition in Sweden. We should note that the deadline for broadcasters to withdraw their respective applications without a penalty has been set on 11 October 2023. The official list of the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest competing countries is expected to be published by the EBU by late October 2023.

Hence technically Monaco could be very well returning to the competition next year if it sets its eyes to compete at the Eurovision Song Contest.

About TVMONACO

TVMONACO was officially launched on Friday 1st September 2023. The new Monegasque television channel will be focusing on broadcasting a variety of programs which will include: local and international news, documentaries, interviews, environmental and conservation issues, sports, lifestyle, current affairs and shows to promote Monaco’s culture and heritage.

The channel is owned by the state of Monaco and its revenues will come from advertising and the shows it will produce.

About MMD

MMD is an active member of the EBU and thus is eligible to partake in the competition. Monaco Media Difussion includes radio channels and the newly launched tv channel TVMONACO.

MMD defines and describes itself:

MMD is a public limited company formed in 1994. It is the exclusive licensee for broadcast radio and TV in Monaco. The frequencies licensed to MCR are all those specified and allocated to Monaco by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU). MMD represents the Principality of Monaco at the European Broadcasting Union. The EBU, based in Geneva, is the largest professional association of national broadcasters in the world, an international organization including 56 countries from Europe, the Middle-East and the Maghreb.

TMC and Eurovision

The last time Monaco competed at the Eurovision Song Contest was in 2006, back then the Monegasque national broadcaster TMC was responsible for the microstate’s participation at Eurovision. Recently TMC merged into French broadcaster TF 1 and is no more a member of the EBU.

Monaco withdrew from the competition in 2007 and its return to the competition in the near future remains uncertain.

Monaco in Eurovision

Monaco debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1959 and has partaken in the contest 24 times. The tiny principality has won the competition once, namely in 1971 when Severine was crowned the winner in Dublin with her entry Un banc, un arbre, une rue.

The country competed in the contest religiously every year from 1959- 1979, then in 1980 it decided to withdraw from the competition and stayed out until 2004 when it decided to return when the semi-final was introduced.

Monaco competed at the 2004, 2005 and 2006 Eurovision editions and withdrew again in 2007 due to poor results and three consecutive non qualifications.

Source: ESCToday/MMD/TVMONACO

Photo credit: