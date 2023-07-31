Israel: Noa Kirel releases new single ‘Deja Vu’

Israeli Eurovision Queen, Noa Kirel, has released a brand new single ‘Deja Vu’, along with its official music video!

Noa Kirel is one of Israel’s most sought after singers today, her fame has crossed frontiers and continents after her epic Eurovision participation. The multi faceted Israeli artist has released her new single ‘Deja Vu‘.

Noa’s new single has been produced by Jordi and has been penned and composed by: Noa Kirel, Ron Beaton, Yordan “Geordie” Peleg and Itay Shimon.

The music video has been directed and edited by Roman Butchatsky whilst Saphir Cohen has been behind the production.

Noa at Eurovision

Noa Kirel was selected via an internal selection to represent Israel at the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool with her entry ‘Unicorn‘ achieving an honorable 3rd place in the Grand Final.

Source: Noa Kirel

Photo credit: Youtube/ Noa Kirel