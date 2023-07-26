Spain: Benidorm Fest 2024 dates and details unveiled

RTVE, the Spanish national broadcaster, held a special press conference in Benidorm today, in order to officially launch the Benidorm Fest 2024 format.

Maria Eizaguirre (Head of RTVE’s Communication and Participation) conducted the press conference and invited Blanca Paloma ( Spain 2024), Massiel (Spain 1968), Ana Maria Bordas (RTVE/ Head of Delegation Spain/ Benidorm Fest 2024 co-director), Rayden, Pablo Cebrian and Cesar Vallejo (Benidorm Fest 2024 co-director/ RTVE) to partake in the event and share their thoughts on the upcoming Spanish national final.

The 2024 Benidorm Fest will be held on 30 January (First Semi-final), 01 February (Second Semi-final) and 03 February (Grand Final).

(First Semi-final), (Second Semi-final) and (Grand Final). The names of the 16 competing acts will be revealed on 11 November 2023 during the 2023 Latin Grammy Awards Ceremony in Seville.

during the 2023 Latin Grammy Awards Ceremony in Seville. All three shows will be broadcast live on TVE 1 .

A special song camp gathering musicians and composers will be launched in September with both Spanish and international composers

A large number of RTVE, Benidorm Fest, City of Benidorm and Generalitat of Valencia officials and professionals will be grace the event:

Carlos Mazón (President of Generalitat Valenciana)

(President of Generalitat Valenciana) Antonio Pérez (Mayor of Benidorm)

(Mayor of Benidorm) Elena Sánchez Caballero (Interim President RTVE)

Spain will determine its Eurovision act and entry on Saturday 03 February via the Grand Final of Benidorm Fest 2024.

Benidorm Fest 2024

Benidorm Fest will determine the Spanish Eurovision entry and act for the third consecutive year. RTVE has published the rules and regulations of the competition. The song submission window opened on 16 May and will close on 10 October.

A total of 16 acts will compete in the Spanish national selection next year. The Spanish national broadcaster will be selecting the Benidorm Fest 2024 competing acts via 2 mechanisms:

Open call for song and artist submission via RTVE’s official website

RTVE will be extending an invite directly to established artists and composers to submit their proposals

This year composers wishing to compete at Benidorm Fest 2024 will be able to submit just the song, without the artist if they wish so. More details on Benidorm Fest 2024 will be unveiled during the said press conference.

Spain in Eurovision

Spain debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1961 and has won the event twice: 1968 and 1969. The country hosted the competition in 1969 in Madrid.

Blanca Paloma represented Spain at the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool with her entry ‘EaEa‘.

Source: RTVE/ESCToday

Photo credit: RTVE