Spain: Chanel & Ptazeta release new banger ‘Ping Pong’

The 2022 Spanish Eurovision ‘Reina’ aka Queen, Chanel, has joined forces with Ptazeta and has released a brand new single ‘Ping Pong’ along with its official music video.

Chanel is riding high on the road to success after her recent hit with Abraham Mateo ‘Clavaito‘. Chanel and Ptazeta have come together and released a new banger ‘Ping Pong‘. The song has been released in Spain by Sony Music Entertainment.

Chanel and Ptazeta have penned and composed the song together. The official music video of ‘Ping Pong‘ has been directed by Celine Van Heel.

Chanel is working round the clock these days preparing and working on her upcoming debut album.

Chanel in Eurovision

Chanel represented Spain at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Turin with her entry ‘Slo Mo‘ where she achieved an honourable 3rd placing in the Grand Final.

Photo credit: El Mundo

Source: El Mundo