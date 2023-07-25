Austria: Conchita Wurst to Eurovision 2024?

The Eurovision rumour mill in Austria and Germany is hot on the iron, with numerous rumors doing the rounds regarding Conchita Wurst’s potential return to the Eurovision Song Contest next year in Sweden.

2024 will be marking the 10th anniversary of Conchita Wurst‘s historical and epic triumph at the 2014 Eurovision Song Contest in Copenhagen. Will ORF and Austria invite the ultimate Austrian Eurovision Queen to return to the competition next year.

According to German Eurovision news portal ESC- Kompakt Conchita has been dropping hints via her social media platforms on a possible return. Namely Peter Schreiber one of the persons involved in scouting the potential Austrian 2024 Eurovision act made a post via his Instagram account in order to scout for potential acts for representing Austria in Malmo. Guess what? Conchita left a number of comments under this post…..This has added more fuel to the fire and sparked the rumours that Wurst might be eyeing a Eurovision return next year!

It is early days yet, as nothing has been finalized or decided yet. We still have to wait and see if Conchita was just teasing or is all set to return to the competition next year, and if ORF will extend an invite to Conchita to represent the country at the forthcoming 2024 Eurovision Song Contest.

Austria will be opting for an internal selection for Eurovision 2024. More details will be disclosed in due time.

Conchita Wurst in Eurovision

Conchita Wurst represented Austria at the 2014 Eurovision Song Contest in Copenhagen, where she won the competition and gave her homeland its 2nd Eurovision victory. She co-hosted the 2015 Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna.

Source: ESC-Kompakt