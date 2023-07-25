Spain: Benidorm Fest 2024 press conference tomorrow!

RTVE, the Spanish national broadcaster, will be holding a special press conference to officially present the Benidorm Fest 2024 format tomorrow.



The 2024 Benidorm Fest press conference will be held in Benidorm tomorrow Wednesday 26 July with 2 scheduled events in Benidorm. RTVE, City of Benidorm and Generalitat of Valencia officials will be attending the event along with the accredited press.

13.00 CET- Press Conference- Official Presentation of Benidorm Fest 2024 format

18:00 CET- Round Table Conference- Benidorm Fest Chill Out

A large number of RTVE, Benidorm Fest, City of Benidorm and Generalitat of Valencia officials and professionals will be gracing the event:

Carlos Mazón (President of Generalitat Valenciana)

(President of Generalitat Valenciana) Antonio Pérez (Mayor of Benidorm)

(Mayor of Benidorm) Elena Sánchez Caballero (Interim President RTVE)

(Interim President RTVE) María Eizaguirre (Head of Communication and Participation at RTVE)

(Head of Communication and Participation at RTVE) Ana Maria Bordas (Spanish Head of Delegation- RTVE/ Benidorm Fest 2024 co- director/Reference Group Member and EBU TV Committee Vice President)

(Spanish Head of Delegation- RTVE/ Benidorm Fest 2024 co- director/Reference Group Member and EBU TV Committee Vice President) Cesar Vallejo (RTVE/ Co- director Benidorm Fest 2024)

(RTVE/ Co- director Benidorm Fest 2024) Rayden

Pablo Cebrian

Blanca Paloma (Eurovision 2023/Benidorm Fest 2023 winner)

Spain will be selecting their Eurovision act and entry for the third time via Benidorm Fest.

Benidorm Fest 2024

Benidorm Fest will determine the Spanish Eurovision entry and act for the third consecutive year. RTVE has published the rules and regulations of the competition. The song submission window opened on 16 May and will close on 10 October.

A total of 16 acts will compete in the Spanish national selection next year. The Spanish national broadcaster will be selecting the Benidorm Fest 2024 competing acts via 2 mechanisms:

Open call for song and artist submission via RTVE’s official website

RTVE will be extending an invite directly to established artists and composers to submit their proposals

This year composers wishing to compete at Benidorm Fest 2024 will be able to submit just the song, without the artist if they wish so. More details on Benidorm Fest 2024 will be unveiled during the said press conference.

Spain in Eurovision

Spain debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1961 and has won the event twice: 1968 and 1969. The country hosted the competition in 1969 in Madrid.

Blanca Paloma represented Spain at the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool with her entry ‘EaEa‘.

Source: RTVE/ESCToday

Photo credit: RTVE