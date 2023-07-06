The 2023 British Eurovision representative, Mae Muller, is back in the game with a brand new single ‘Me Myself and I’.

Mae Muller‘s latest single will be featuring in her upcoming debut album ‘Sorry I’m Late‘ which is scheduled to premiere on 15 September. The multi faceted British singer and songwriter is back in game after her Eurovision participation in Liverpool. Her new single ‘Me, Myself and I’ dropped a few days ago, check it out below:

Mae Muller at Eurovision

Mae Muller represented the UK at the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest with her entry ‘I Wrote A Song’.

Source: Mae Muller

Photo credit: Mae Muller/ Youtube